Maurer is combating his recent struggles by making an adjustment to the positioning of his feet on the rubber, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Maurer came over from San Diego with a habit of toeing the rubber from the extreme first-base side. He's surrendered nine earned runs in 11.2 innings through 13 appearances with the Royals, prompting pitching coach Dave Eiland to suggest a move to the opposite side of the mound. "It's a somewhat simple adjustment," manager Ned Yost said. "But for pitchers, it's not." The Royals hope the move will create more deception in the delivery and help hide the ball from hitters. Maurer said this week that he has become comfortable with the change.