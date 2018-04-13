Royals' Brandon Maurer: Optioned to Omaha
Maurer was sent down to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
Maurer has endured a brutal stretch to start the 2018 campaign, most recently allowing three hits -- including a solo home run -- in 1.1 innings against the Angels on Thursday. That marked the third home run he's allowed in five appearances, and his ERA of 12.46 could potentially look even worse if he wasn't able to escape some jams. The 27-year-old will look to get things back on track at the Triple-A level. Kansas City recalled Kevin McCarthy from Omaha to take his place in the bullpen.
