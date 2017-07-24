Royals' Brandon Maurer: Sent to KC
Maurer was traded to the Royals on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
The Padres' closer was one of three pieces traded from San Diego to Kansas City on Monday. Maurer's ERA leaves much to be desired, but his command and good strikeout numbers will likely get him plenty of high-leverage innings in his new bullpen. It'll be tough to supplant Kelvin Herrera for closing duties, but Maurer seems like a logical choice to be the setup man.
