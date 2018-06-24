Royals' Brandon Maurer: Squanders save opportunity
Maurer blew a save chance Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk in an inning against the Astros.
Manager Ned Yost turned to Maurer to preserve a one-run lead in the ninth and Maurer couldn't get the job done. This was after lefty Tim Hill successfully converted a save chance Friday -- the first save chance following Kelvin Herrera's trade to Washington. It looks like this will be a committee and Maurer has past ninth-inning experience, but he's struggled mightily at both Triple-A Omaha and in the majors this year and is probably not worth pursuing in mixed leagues unless you're desperate.
