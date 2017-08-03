Royals' Brandon Maurer: Stock plummets with new team
Maurer will be used to spell Royals closer Kelvin Herrera, but will function mainly from a setup role with his new team, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
With the additions of Maurer and Ryan Buchter, manager Ned Yost has a deadly late-inning arsenal in his bullpen. "We've got a lot of guys who could fill a lot of roles," Yost said. Even without defining roles, the skipper made clear that Herrera -- who's 35-for-41 in save chances over the past two years in Kansas City -- is the clear-cut closer. That said, Maurer -- who notched a career-high 20 saves with San Diego before being traded -- loses a serious chunk of his fantasy value moving forward.
