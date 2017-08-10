Maurer (0-1) ended up on the hook for Wednesday's loss after being charged with two runs on a hit and a walk; he didn't record an out.

To be fair, he just left the runners on base, with fellow reliever Peter Moylan serving up a grand slam that brought them home, but it wasn't an effective outing for Maurer nonetheless. Through eight appearances since being dealt to Kansas City, he's been rocked for six runs on 10 hits and six walks (that's almost as many bases on balls as he'd allowed all season with San Diego) over 6.2 innings -- an 8.10 ERA and 2.40 WHIP. Those struggles have deprived him of nearly all his fantasy value, even in leagues that count holds.