Royals' Brandon Moss: Beats White Sox with walk-off double
Moss went 1-for-3 with a walk-off RBI double and a walk in Sunday's win over the White Sox.
Moss broke a 4-4 tie by driving in the game-winning run off Tyler Clippard with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth. Twenty of the designated hitter's 44 hits this season have gone for extra bases.
More News
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Stays scorching hot with 12th home run•
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Plates four in win•
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Pounds 11th homer Wednesday•
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Disappointing in first run as Royal•
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...