Moss went 1-for-3 with a walk-off RBI double and a walk in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Moss broke a 4-4 tie by driving in the game-winning run off Tyler Clippard with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth. Twenty of the designated hitter's 44 hits this season have gone for extra bases.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast