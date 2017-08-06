Royals' Brandon Moss: Benched for Game 1 of twin bill
Moss is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Moss will sit out with the Mariners bringing a left-hander (Marco Gonzales) to the hill for the front end of the twin bill, but he'll presumably rejoin the starting nine in the nightcap with right-hander Erasmo Ramirez starting that game for the M's. The recent addition of Melky Cabrera looks like it will have more of a negative impact on Jorge Bonifacio than Moss, who looks poised to occupy the larger side of a de facto platoon with Bonifacio at either designated hitter or a corner-outfield spot in most games.
