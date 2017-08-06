Moss is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Moss will sit out with the Mariners bringing a left-hander (Marco Gonzales) to the hill for the front end of the twin bill, but he'll presumably rejoin the starting nine in the nightcap with right-hander Erasmo Ramirez starting that game for the M's. The recent addition of Melky Cabrera looks like it will have more of a negative impact on Jorge Bonifacio than Moss, who looks poised to occupy the larger side of a de facto platoon with Bonifacio at either designated hitter or a corner-outfield spot in most games.