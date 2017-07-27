Royals' Brandon Moss: Continues offensive surge with hit, two walks
Moss went 1-for-4 with two walks and an RBI in Wednesday's 16-2 win over the Tigers.
With a .207/.286/.410 batting line for the season, Moss has been a major disappointment after inking a two-year, $12 million contract in January, but he's at least beginning to turn the corner and produce as the Royals had expected. Moss has reached base in each of his last nine games, going 10-for-34 (.294 average) with two home runs and nine RBI along the way. The 33-year-old is likely still sitting on the waiver wire in most leagues following a dismal first half, and given his recent hot streak and the numbers he's put up the last five seasons, Moss could be worth another look.
