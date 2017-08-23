Royals' Brandon Moss: Day off Wednesday
Moss is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Moss heads to the bench for the second time in the past three games following an 0-for-3 day at the plate during Tuesday's victory. Jorge Bonifacio will pick up a start at DH while batting seventh in the order.
