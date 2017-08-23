Play

Moss is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Moss heads to the bench for the second time in the past three games following an 0-for-3 day at the plate during Tuesday's victory. Jorge Bonifacio will pick up a start at DH while batting seventh in the order.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast