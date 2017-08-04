Royals' Brandon Moss: Goes deep twice Thursday
Moss went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Thursday's win over Seattle.
Moss' 14th blast was a two-run shot in the fifth inning to tie the game, and his 15th hammer in the eighth frame put the game away for good. Unfortunately, he only has 28 RBI to show for his power this season, partly due to Mike Moustakas (70 RBI) has been clearing the bags before Moss even steps to the plate. The good news is that the 33-year-old is hitting stride as fall approaches. Since the All-Star break, Moss has raised his batting average by 14 points (.196 to .210) while boosting his OPS by 61 points (.657 to .718).
