Royals' Brandon Moss: Heads to bench again Monday
Moss is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
This will mark the fifth time in six games Moss has been relegated to the bench. Melky Cabrera will serve as DH, opening up a spot for Jorge Bonifacio to start in right field. Moss is batting just .206 on the season, so manager Ned Yost may be looking to deploy Bonifacio more often moving forward.
