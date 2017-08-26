Play

Moss is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

With Mike Moustakas serving as the DH due to a knee ailment, Moss will head to the bench for the second straight game. The 33-year-old is putting together a disappointing year for his new club, slashing .206/.289/.433 with 17 homers in 90 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast