Royals' Brandon Moss: Heads to bench Saturday
Moss is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
With Mike Moustakas serving as the DH due to a knee ailment, Moss will head to the bench for the second straight game. The 33-year-old is putting together a disappointing year for his new club, slashing .206/.289/.433 with 17 homers in 90 games.
