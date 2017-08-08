Royals' Brandon Moss: Heads to bench Tuesday
Moss is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Despite clubbing a homer against his former team in Monday's loss, Moss will head to the bench for a breather. Mike Moustakas will take over at DH, opening up a spot for recently reinstated Cheslor Cuthbert to start at third base.
