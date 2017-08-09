Moss is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

After sitting out Tuesday's contest, Moss will be relegated to the bench again Wednesday, this time as a result of no DH spot being available in the National League park. The recent addition of Melky Cabrera has made the most negative effect on Jorge Bonifacio's playing time thus far, but Moss could end up being the victim if he fails to get going at the plate in his subsequent starts. Since his two-homer outburst Aug. 3, Moss has recorded two hits in his last 11 at-bats.