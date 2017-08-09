Royals' Brandon Moss: Heads to bench Wednesday
Moss is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
After sitting out Tuesday's contest, Moss will be relegated to the bench again Wednesday, this time as a result of no DH spot being available in the National League park. The recent addition of Melky Cabrera has made the most negative effect on Jorge Bonifacio's playing time thus far, but Moss could end up being the victim if he fails to get going at the plate in his subsequent starts. Since his two-homer outburst Aug. 3, Moss has recorded two hits in his last 11 at-bats.
More News
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Hits solo homer in loss to Cards•
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Benched for Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Goes deep twice Thursday•
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Moves to bench Sunday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...