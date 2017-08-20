Royals' Brandon Moss: Heads to bench
Moss is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Despite reaching base twice in each of the first two games of the series, Moss will head to the bench for the series finale. Mike Moustakas will take over at DH, opening up a spot for Cheslor Cuthbert to start at the hot corner.
