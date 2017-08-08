Royals' Brandon Moss: Hits solo homer in loss to Cards
Moss went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to St. Louis.
Moss has shown some pop this season with 15 bombs and a .221 ISO, but his .209/.288/.430 slash line highlights his feast-or-famine results at the dish. His consistent at-bats and power are valuable in cavernous settings, but Moss' game-to-game inconsistency significantly limits his upside in most formats.
