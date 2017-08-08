Moss went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to St. Louis.

Moss has shown some pop this season with 15 bombs and a .221 ISO, but his .209/.288/.430 slash line highlights his feast-or-famine results at the dish. His consistent at-bats and power are valuable in cavernous settings, but Moss' game-to-game inconsistency significantly limits his upside in most formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast