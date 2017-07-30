Moss is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Moss will take a seat for the series finale with the Red Sox bringing a second consecutive southpaw to the hill in Drew Pomeranz. Salvador Perez will handle DH duties for the afternoon in Moss' stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast