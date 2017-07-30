Royals' Brandon Moss: Moves to bench Sunday
Moss is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Moss will take a seat for the series finale with the Red Sox bringing a second consecutive southpaw to the hill in Drew Pomeranz. Salvador Perez will handle DH duties for the afternoon in Moss' stead.
