Royals' Brandon Moss: Not in Friday's lineup against left-hander
Moss is out of the lineup Friday against Cleveland, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Moss will retreat to the bench for the second time in the past three games, as Jorge Bonifacio draws another start at the DH position with the club facing southpaw Ryan Merritt. During Thursday's loss, Moss went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, and will likely be back in the lineup for Saturday's affair.
