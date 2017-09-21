Play

Moss is out of the lineup against the Blue Jays on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Moss retreats to the bench for the second day in a row with left-hander JA Happ taking the mound for Toronto. In his place, Jorge Bonifacio will draw another start at the DH spot.

