Royals' Brandon Moss: Not in lineup Monday
Moss is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Moss will head to the bench for a second straight game as Lorenzo Cain takes over DH duties in his place. Manager Ned Yost has been deploying position players as his designated hitter recently to give them a game off their feet, so Moss could lose out on a few starts in the final week if that trend continues.
