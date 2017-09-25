Moss is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Moss will head to the bench for a second straight game as Lorenzo Cain takes over DH duties in his place. Manager Ned Yost has been deploying position players as his designated hitter recently to give them a game off their feet, so Moss could lose out on a few starts in the final week if that trend continues.