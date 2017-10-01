Moss isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Moss had a tough time at the plate Saturday as he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He'll head to the bench for Sunday's season finale while Melky Cabrera occupies the DH spot. The 34-year-old regressed this year and hit to the tune of a .208/.238/.431 line, down from the .225/.300/.484 line he turned in over the 2016 season.