Moss is out of the lineup Wednesday against Baltimore.

Moss will retreat to the bench after going 0-for-5 during the first two games of the series. The designated hitter hasn't recorded a multi-hit game since July 20, batting just above .200 at the plate since that date. In his place, Mike Moustakas is set to DH on Wednesday, while Ramon Torres draws the start at third.

