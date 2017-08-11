Royals' Brandon Moss: Out again Friday
Moss is not in the lineup Friday against the White Sox.
Moss will stay on the bench for the fourth straight game as Mike Moustakas takes a day off from the field while sliding into the DH spot during the series opener. The team is coming off a two-game set in St. Louis, so Moss only saw action as a pinch hitter in both contests, but figures to earn a majority of the at-bats in the designated hitting position moving forward.
More News
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Hits solo homer in loss to Cards•
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Benched for Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Royals' Brandon Moss: Goes deep twice Thursday•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...