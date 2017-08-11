Moss is not in the lineup Friday against the White Sox.

Moss will stay on the bench for the fourth straight game as Mike Moustakas takes a day off from the field while sliding into the DH spot during the series opener. The team is coming off a two-game set in St. Louis, so Moss only saw action as a pinch hitter in both contests, but figures to earn a majority of the at-bats in the designated hitting position moving forward.