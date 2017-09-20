Play

Moss is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This comes as no surprise given that a lefty (Brett Anderson) is toeing the rubber for the opposition. Moss has logged just 62 at-bats against lefties this season. Jorge Bonifacio will serve as the designated hitter in Moss's absence.

