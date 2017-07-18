Royals' Brandon Moss: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Moss is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Moss has been a DNP in nine of the last 25 games, hitting just .209 with a 34.7 percent strikeout rate over that stretch. The Royals will likely continue to look for ways to construct a lineup that does not include Moss, and that may include adding a bat at this year's trade deadline. Jorge Bonifacio is starting at DH while Whit Merrifield starts in right field and Ramon Torres enters the lineup at second base.
