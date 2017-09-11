Play

Moss went 2-for-4 with a double, a three-run home run and four RBI during Sunday's win over Minnesota.

This was Moss's first multi-hit game since Aug. 24, and he posted an ugly .107/.167/.214 slash line during that 10-game stretch. The veteran has provided owners with 19 homers, but his 40 RBI, 36 runs and .201 average aren't moving the fantasy needle in many settings.

