Royals' Brandon Moss: Plates four in win
Moss went 2-for-4 with a double, a three-run home run and four RBI during Sunday's win over Minnesota.
This was Moss's first multi-hit game since Aug. 24, and he posted an ugly .107/.167/.214 slash line during that 10-game stretch. The veteran has provided owners with 19 homers, but his 40 RBI, 36 runs and .201 average aren't moving the fantasy needle in many settings.
