Moss went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and a run during Thursday's win over Detroit.

Moss has flashed modest pop with 11 homers through 220 plate appearances, but his .205/.273/.410 slash line still leaves a lot to be desired. Additionally, with just 22 RBI and 25 runs, there aren't many settings where Moss is a serviceable fantasy asset.

