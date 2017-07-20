Moss went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Tigers.

He was the engine driving the Royals' offense to victory in this one, getting them on the board in the third inning with a solo shot off Justin Verlander, then driving home the tying run in the bottom of the ninth with a double before scoring the winner on Alex Gordon's sac fly. It's been a rough season overall for Moss, who has 11 homers but only 18 RBI and a woeful .200/.270/.405 slash line, but this performance could be the spark he needs to turn things around.