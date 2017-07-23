Moss went 1-for-3 with a solo home run -- his 12th of the year -- one walk and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

He might be hitting just .208 on the season, but that's quite a stark improvement from the .177 average he opened July with. Over 43 at-bats this month, Moss is hitting .326 with three homers, 10 runs and eight RBI. Looking more like the hitter Kansas City bought into this offseason, the veteran has been on a tear most recently, going 7-for-16 with a pair of long balls and six RBI in the team's last four games. Moss landed on the waiver wire in many fantasy leagues with his poor first half, but it's time to buy and ride this hot streak for as long as it continues.