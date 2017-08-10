Moss is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

With no DH spot available in the Cardinals' National League park, Moss will retreat to the bench for a third straight contest. The 33-year-old is slashing just .208/.287/.428 in 80 games this season, and with the recent addition of Melky Cabrera, he could start to lose playing time to Jorge Bonifacio if he doesn't turn things around.