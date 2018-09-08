Royals' Brett Phillips: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Phillips (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Phillips collided with the outfield fence Tuesday and has yet to make his return to the lineup. Manager Ned Yost indicated Friday the 24-year-old was experiencing limited range of motion and could be sidelined through the weekend. Jorge Bonificio will start in right field while Rosell Herrera will serve as the Royals' designated hitter Saturday.
