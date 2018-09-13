Phillips (shoulder) is not in the lineup against the Twins on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Phillips will be withheld from the starting lineup for an eighth straight game as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury. He did enter Wednesday's contest as a pinch runner but was removed from the game before the Royals took the field during the following inning. Jorge Bonifacio will man right field yet again in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories