Manager Ned Yost said Phillips (shoulder) is available to pinch run Wednesday against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Phillips is on the bench for a seventh straight game with a shoulder injury he suffered after crashing into the outfield fence, but he was able to take swings Tuesday and has been cleared for pinch running duties. It's unclear when he'll be ready to rejoin the starting nine, but this is certainly a step in the right direction for the young outfielder.