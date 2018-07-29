Phillips was promoted from Triple-A Omaha and will start in right field and bat eighth Sunday against the Yankees.

The 24-year-old will make his Royals debut two days after he was one of the pieces Kansas City received in the deal that sent Mike Moustakas to Milwaukee. Phillips mainly served as a reserve in the Brewers' deep outfield ranks during his multiple stints in the big leagues over the past season and a half, but he should have an easier path to at-bats on a more talent-deprived Royals roster.