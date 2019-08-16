Phillips was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and is starting in right field and batting fifth Friday against the Mets.

The 25-year-old hit .240/.378/.505 with 18 home runs, 22 steals and a 28.5 percent strikeout rate in 414 plate appearances in in the extremely hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He has a career .222 average and 38.8 percent strikeout rate in 245 MLB plate appearances. He may be able to get on base at a passable clip, in which case he could provide some steals and some power, but he probably won't make enough contact to hit for a decent average. The good news is, he should play almost every day. Billy Hamilton was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.