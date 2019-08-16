Royals' Brett Phillips: Gets call to big leagues
Phillips was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and is starting in right field and batting fifth Friday against the Mets.
The 25-year-old hit .240/.378/.505 with 18 home runs, 22 steals and a 28.5 percent strikeout rate in 414 plate appearances in in the extremely hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He has a career .222 average and 38.8 percent strikeout rate in 245 MLB plate appearances. He may be able to get on base at a passable clip, in which case he could provide some steals and some power, but he probably won't make enough contact to hit for a decent average. The good news is, he should play almost every day. Billy Hamilton was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...