Phillips was traded to the Royals on Friday along with Jorge Lopez in exchange for Mike Moustakas, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

After struggling to find everyday at-bats with the Brewers, Phillips figures to find plenty of opportunities to make his mark with Kansas City. The 24-year-old spent just 15 games with Milwaukee in 2018, as he hit just .182 with one extra-base hit and four RBI. Phillips is known for his strong throwing arm, though he'll need to work on his bat in the future.