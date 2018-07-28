Royals' Brett Phillips: Headed to Kansas City
Phillips was traded to the Royals on Friday along with Jorge Lopez in exchange for Mike Moustakas, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
After struggling to find everyday at-bats with the Brewers, Phillips figures to find plenty of opportunities to make his mark with Kansas City. The 24-year-old spent just 15 games with Milwaukee in 2018, as he hit just .182 with one extra-base hit and four RBI. Phillips is known for his strong throwing arm, though he'll need to work on his bat in the future.
More News
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Plates four in starting role•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Sent back down to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Up for at least one day•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Sent back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...