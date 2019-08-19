Phillips is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

The lefty-hitting Phillips will take a seat with southpaw John Means on the bump for Baltimore, ending a streak of three consecutive starts for the outfielder. Phillips will likely compete with rookie Bubba Starling for action in center field the rest of the way, but there could be room for both players in the outfield for games in which manager Ned Yost deploys Jorge Soler as the designated hitter.