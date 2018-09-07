Phillips (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Unsurprisingly, Phillips will remain sidelined after colliding with the outfield fence during Tuesday's game. He was seen wearing a sling following that contest but the club has yet to rule him out for any length of time, so he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's outing.

