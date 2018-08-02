Royals' Brett Phillips: Multi-hit showing Wednesday
Phillips went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, one run scored and a pair of strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
Phillips is now 3-for-11 since joining the Royals via trade shortly before the deadline, starting each of the last three games for the club. Though he was mostly blocked in a crowded Milwaukee outfield, the 24-year-old should get the chance to start on a near daily basis for the rebuilding Royals. Over 120 career big-league at-bats, Phillips is hitting .258 with nine extra-base hits.
More News
-
Royals' Brett Phillips: Called up for team debut•
-
Royals' Brett Phillips: Headed to Kansas City•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Plates four in starting role•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Sent back down to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...