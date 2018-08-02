Phillips went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, one run scored and a pair of strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Phillips is now 3-for-11 since joining the Royals via trade shortly before the deadline, starting each of the last three games for the club. Though he was mostly blocked in a crowded Milwaukee outfield, the 24-year-old should get the chance to start on a near daily basis for the rebuilding Royals. Over 120 career big-league at-bats, Phillips is hitting .258 with nine extra-base hits.