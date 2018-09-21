Royals' Brett Phillips: Not in lineup Friday
Phillips is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers.
Phillips returned to the lineup from his shoulder injury this week and was able to play the outfield in the last three games, but will hit the bench against Tigers' lefty Francisco Liriano. The 24-year-old is 1-for-11 with five strikeouts since coming back from the injury.
