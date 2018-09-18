Royals' Brett Phillips: Out again Tuesday
Phillips is not starting Tuesday against the Pirates.
Phillips missed 10 start with a shoulder issue before returning to the lineup as a designated hitter Sunday. He apparently remains unready to take the field so has sat Monday and Tuesday in a National League park. Jorge Bonifacio will be the Royals' right fielder.
