Phillips (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Phillips will sit out his ninth straight game as he continues to recover from a right shoulder bruise. The 24-year-old appeared in Wednesday's game as a pinch runner but has otherwise not seen the field since suffering the injury last week. Jorge Bonifacio will start in right field for the Royals in his stead.

