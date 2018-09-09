Phillips (shoulder) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Phillips has been out since Tuesday due to a shoulder injury incurred during a collision with an outfield fence. It's unclear how close he is to returning to action, though he fact that he had range of motion issues earlier in the weekend isn't promising. Jorge Bonifacio will man right field in his stead, allowing Rosell Herrera to join the starting nine once more.