Phillips is not in the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Phillips will give way to Whit Merrifield in center field for Thursday's series finale after going 3-for-10 with a pair of runs scored in the first three games of the series. The 24-year-old outfielder is hitting .250/.308/.438 in 14 games (13 starts) since joining the Royals.