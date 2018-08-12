Phillips is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Phillips seems to be figuring things out at the plate, as he has a pair of two-hit games in the past three days and holds a .714 OPS over the past 14 games. He'll hit the bench for a day off regardless, pushing Whit Merrifield to center field to replace him, with Rosell Herrera moving to second base and Hunter Dozier logging a start at third as a result.