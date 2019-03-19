Royals' Brett Phillips: Sent to minors
Phillips was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Phillips was battling to break camp as the Royals' primary right fielder, but an unimpressive spring -- coupled with the fact that he has a minor-league option remaining -- prompted Kansas City to send him back to Triple-A to open the season. The 24-year-old hit just .167 with 12 strikeouts through 30 at-bats in camp, which mirrored his struggles at the big-league level last season (.187 batting average and 41.5 percent strikeout rate in 147 plate appearances). With the Royals in rebuild mode, Phillips should get a chance to prove himself again at some point in 2019, though he'll need to make more contact if he wants to make any sort of impact. Jorge Bonifacio was also returned to the minors Tuesday, meaning Brian Goodwin will likely open the season as the team's starting right fielder.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
12-team Points Mock Draft
Heath Cummings tries to follow his perfect draft plan and comes up just short.
-
Buying Story? Draft values
How much can you believe in Trevor Story? Plus Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...