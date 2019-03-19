Phillips was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Phillips was battling to break camp as the Royals' primary right fielder, but an unimpressive spring -- coupled with the fact that he has a minor-league option remaining -- prompted Kansas City to send him back to Triple-A to open the season. The 24-year-old hit just .167 with 12 strikeouts through 30 at-bats in camp, which mirrored his struggles at the big-league level last season (.187 batting average and 41.5 percent strikeout rate in 147 plate appearances). With the Royals in rebuild mode, Phillips should get a chance to prove himself again at some point in 2019, though he'll need to make more contact if he wants to make any sort of impact. Jorge Bonifacio was also returned to the minors Tuesday, meaning Brian Goodwin will likely open the season as the team's starting right fielder.

