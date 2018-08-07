Phillips will hit the bench for the second straight game Tuesday against the Cubs, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Phillips' absences could be explained by the fact that the Royals have faced a pair of lefties, but they could also be due to the fact that he's hit just .184/.245/.327 with a 47.2 percent strikeout rate through 53 plate appearances this season. Either way, Rosell Herrera will start in center field for Kansas City on Tuesday.