Phillips is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Phillips will head to the bench after four straight starts, clearing a spot in the infield for Humberto Arteaga while Whit Merrifield shifts to right field. Though he's only gone 4-for-20 in his seven games since receiving a callup from Triple-A Omaha, Phillips should see steady work over the final few weeks of the season as the rebuilding Royals commit to evaluating their younger players.