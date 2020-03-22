Phillips had a .269/.387/.346 slash line with two stolen bases and 10 strikeouts through 31 plate appearances before spring training was suspended.

Phillips is out of minor-league options and remains a solid bet to be on the big-league roster when play resumes, but the strikeout numbers in the Cactus League don't indicate he's clear of that issue. The 25-year-old was promoted to the majors in mid-August but had a horrendous six weeks at the plate with a .509 OPS and 29.1-percent strikeout rate in 79 plate appearances.